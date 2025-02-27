Nicole Kidman's 'Big Little Lies' co-star exposes her surprising 'bad' habit

Nicole Kidman's co-star reveals ONE bad habit about her

Nicole Kidman’s Big Little Lies co-star Zoe Kravitz is revealing one bad habit about her, sparking curiosity among fans.

During an exclusive interview with Elle as part of their cover story, the 36-year-old was asked about the most active and responsive person in the Big Little Lies group chat, including Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, and Shailene Woodley.

To which, Kravitz replied in a heartbeat, "It's pretty equal. I feel like who is least active is probably Nicole.

"I feel like she doesn't like to text so much. It's probably me, [Shailene], Reese and Laura, but Nicole chimes in and when she chimes in, it's good."

Speaking of the possibility of her return for the next season, Nicole and Reese have previously shared their thoughts on what's bound to happen next.

Zoe refused to provide any information on the subject as she further went on to add, “I have no information about season three sadly.

"Except for the fact that we all really want to do it. And we're all really excited and I think it's going to happen."

Nicole’s fans couldn’t help but share their reactions in the comments section.

One fan commented, "It's because she is booked and busy.”

Meanwhile, others expressed their excitement over the upcoming season.