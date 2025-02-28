Princess Eugenie mourns loss of close friend Michelle Trachtenberg

M ichelle Trachtenberg passed away at 39 in her Manhattan apartment

Princess Eugenie is mourning the loss of her close friend, actress Michelle Trachtenberg, who tragically passed away at the age of 39.

The Gossip Girl and Buffy the Vampire Slayer star was found unresponsive in her Manhattan apartment on Wednesday morning. Emergency responders arrived at the scene around 8 a.m. and pronounced her dead, reported GB News.

Authorities have stated that there are no signs of foul play, and an official cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

Eugenie and Michelle became close during the royal’s time in New York in 2013, when she worked at the auction house Paddle8.

Their friendship was well-documented over the years, with Michelle once describing Eugenie as 'one of the most genuine and kind-hearted friends I’ve ever had.'

The pair were often spotted together at events, including a 2013 basketball game at Madison Square Garden. In 2016, Michelle shared a heartfelt Instagram post featuring a photo of the duo enjoying an art gallery visit in Los Angeles, showcasing their enduring bond.

News of Michelle’s death has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and among her close friends.

As tributes pour in, Princess Eugenie is said to be deeply saddened by the sudden loss of someone she cherished as a dear friend.