Katy Perry teams up with Jeff Bezos on 'unusual' space project

Katy Perry gears up for Jeff Bezos' 'all-female' rocket trip

Katy Perry is currently gearing up for Jeff Bezos' all-female rocket trip, being the first pop superstar to fly in space.

The 40-year-old singer is reported to have confirmed her presence alongside CBS Mornings host Gayle King and Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez.

According to a statement, Katy, who is one of the six women taking part in the unusual trip, “Katy is honoured to be a part of Blue Origin’s first all-female crew and hopes her journey encourages her daughter and others to reach for the stars, literally and figuratively.”

Although the former American Idol judge has yet to offer an inside glimpse into her upcoming mission, Katy has sent shockwaves with the news.

One fan commented on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Umm excuse me what?”

Another chimed in, adding, “Katy Perry being launched into space should be televised in every classroom across the nation.”

A third enthused, “Katy perry, space, jeff bezos, rocket launch… literally none of these words belong together in a sentence.”

For the unversed, the flight is slated to launch in Spring, marking the 11th human flight for the New Shepard program.