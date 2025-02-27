‘The Hunger Games: On Stage’ piques anticipation with new announcement

The Hunger Games: On Stage created buzz with the latest update regarding the release date.

Deadline reported on Wednesday, February 26, that the Lionsgate’s long-in-the-works film is slated for an October debut.

Reportedly, the new film on the horizon is set to hit the screens on October 20 at a new 1,200 capacity in-the-round venue: the Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre in Canary Wharf, London.

It is pertinent to note that Conor McPherson adapted the first novel and film of Suzanne Collins’ trilogy The Hunger Games into a straight play.

The original maker opened up about the forthcoming project, which has been helmed by the five-time Tony nominee behind the plays Girl From the North Country and The Seafarer.

"I’m thrilled that The Hunger Games is in the hands of gifted playwright Conor McPherson and accomplished director Matthew Dunster," Collins, 62, said. "Connor has done a fantastic adaptation, which is quite unique from the screenplay."

"And Matthew’s immersive, dynamic staging gives the audience a brand-new way to experience the story," she added.

In collaboration with Lionsgate, Oliver Royds, Tristan Baker, and Charlie Parsons are producing The Hunger Games: On Stage for Runaway Entertainment, Isobel David, and Umeda Arts Theater.