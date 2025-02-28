Kylie Kelce reveals one strict rule for parenting kids with Jason Kelce

Kylie and Jason Kelce have made one non-negotiable deal with their girls

Kylie Kelce, who has always been vocal about her life as a parent, shared one rule that she and her husband Jason Kelce have set for their kids.

The 32-year-old shared that they have a no-phone policy for their daughters, Bennett, 2, Elliotte "Ellie," 3, and Wyatt, 5, on the latest episode of her podcast, Not Gonna Lie.

While talking to her guest, author Chelsea Handler, Kylie said that she and the retired NFL star aren't "opposed to screen time," but they do their "best to limit it."

“I really do my best to limit it, but not in a strict way. I will pretend that I set a timer, and I will tell them one more. And then if my task that I was trying to complete is not finished, I will say, you guys were so well behaved. I'll let you watch one more," she continued.

Discussing how phones are untouchable for the kids, the former golf coach said, "Our girls have tablets, but they only get them on planes and very rarely in the house. And they are not allowed to touch phones. That has been a rule from the very beginning. Occasionally, they will borrow someone's phone and take pictures. Wyatt is really into taking selfies right now. Dad's thrilled about that one."

Jason and Kylie are waiting to welcome their fourth daughter. Talking about the upcoming addition to their family, Travis Kelce, “Uncle Travie”, shared on New Heights podcast, that he “can’t wait” to have fun with his baby niece.