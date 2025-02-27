Nikki Glaser reveals backstory behind Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco joke

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco discussed Nikki Glaser’s joke ahead of Golden Globes

Nikki Glaser shared the thought process behind her Golden Globes joke about Benny Blanco, in a candid conversation.

The 40-year-old comedian shared that she does not get brutal about her jokes, “I don’t burn people unless I’m hired to do it. Even the Golden Globes wasn’t, like, a burn fest.”

During her appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast, on Monday, February 24th, Glaser explained, “Those people weren’t signing up for a roast. So, it was very gentle.”

The Golden Globes 2025 host admitted that the “worst” joke she made was about Blanco, but she revealed, “I got his permission.”

As she opened the show, Glaser said, “Selena Gomez is here with Benny Blanco, her new fiancé, and Benny Blanco is here because of the genie who granted him that wish.” She then called Blanco a “lucky guy.”

Glaser added that she was nervous about the joke, ahead of the ceremony so she talked to Eric Andre, who “put us on a text chat together.”

The Not Safe with Nikki Glaser host recalled sending the music producer a “voice memo of the joke” to make sure he didn’t mind it.

Blanco told her that he “cool with it,” but wanted to “run it by Selena” first.

“So I got permission. I would have never had done that joke [otherwise].”