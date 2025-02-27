Which 'Harry Potter' star won't be returning for new TV series?

The Harry Potter TV series has been abandoned by an original star, leaving fans all saddened.

After seven books, eight movies, one play and a spin-off series, J.K. Rowling’s globally acclaimed work is heading to make a small screen debut.

In April 2023, Warner Bros. Discovery first announced its plans for a new Harry Potter series. A year later, Daniel Radcliffe revealed he wouldn’t be appearing in the series to reprise his titular role.

However, the actor, who was shot to fame at age 12 for portraying Harry Potter, was as excited as the fans for the upcoming new series.

"Like the rest of the world, [I’m] very excited to watch as an audience member," the English actor told E! News in May 2024. "I don't know if it would work to have us do anything in it."

What is the main plot of the Harry Potter series?

Per an official press release from Warner Bros. Discovery, the upcoming season "will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series."

"Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally," the release adds.