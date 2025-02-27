Kate Hudson makes bold declaration about movie critics

Kate Hudson shares bold views on movie critics

Kate Hudson has recently shared her thoughts on movie critics, who usually give negative reviews to her cult classic rom-coms.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the Hollywood star noted that negative reviews made by critics never reflected public opinion.

“I think the critic has changed. I think in the movie world, critics who are looking at things with a certain microscope might sometimes not be looking at it as what people need,” explained the 45-year-old.

Kate believed, “The critic has changed, meaning the whole world is a critic now.”

“When you’re making a movie to feel a certain way, I call it a spectrum: Who are you making them for? Are you making it for the critic? Are you making it for the people?” said the Fool's Gold actress.

Kate stated, “You try to make the best movie possible, telling the story that you’re trying to tell. If you’re trying to think about it as who you’re trying to please, you’re probably going to miss.”

Meanwhile, the actress pointed out that many of the movies were not made for the critical acclaim anyway.

“If I was set out to make Bride Wars or Something Borrowed to be some critically acclaimed, Oscar campaign-worthy movie, it would be a very different movie,” she further said.

However, Kate added, “I also think people don’t realise how hard it is to get a movie like that made and enjoyed.”