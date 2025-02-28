Anna Kendrick involved in Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni legal dispute?

Anna Kendrick has a part in Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni ongoing legal drama?

Anna Kendrick seems to have been dragged in It Ends with Us co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni legal battle.

As the movie Another Simple Favor, the sequel to the 2018's A Simple Favor is set to hit the screens on May 1, the lead costars, Kendrick and Lively, are embroiled in a controversy already.

The Up in the Air actress was previously rumoured to have a beef with the Ryan Reynold’s wife as she believed the ongoing drama is “clouding the movie”.

Now, the Twilight actress is dragged again into It Ends With Us costars feud.

Though the 39-year-old have stayed mum on the matter, the conspiracy theorists believe Woman of the Hour director is on Baldoni’s side.

A moment from the 2025 BAFTA Awards is considered as the source of this theory.

While presenting the Best Director Award, the Pitch Perfect actress told the audience, “We all have huge respect for directors.”

She continued, “It’s one of the most exhilarating and exhausting jobs in the world.”

“It’s juggling a million decisions, answering endless questions and somehow still making sure that the story shines through,” the Kristen Stewart’s costar commented on the demands of the job.

Netizens were quick to link the praise with the Jane the Virgin actor, even though he was not among nominees.

One TikTok user wrote, “A dig at Blake Lively and I’m here for it.”

Second user commented, “I love u Anna K, that smirk won’t let Blake sleep for days.”

“‘We all have huge respect for directors’ — with a little smirk — directed at you Blake,” another netizen reacted.