Andy Cohen responds to offensive joke about ‘Housewives’

Andy Cohen reacts to ‘Housewives’ backlash

Andy Cohen, the host and executive producer of The Real Housewives, didn’t let an offensive joke slide about the show.

Gary Janetti took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 26th, and made an insensitive joke about one of the show members going to prison.

“Can’t they put all the Housewives serving time in the same prison and just do a show from there?” Janetti, 58, wrote via Instagram.

Cohen promptly responded in the comments, writing, “too soon, Gary.”

However, Janetti didn’t back off and told Cohen that the idea was “something to think about.”

This comes after Karen Huger, The Real Housewives of Potomac star, was sentenced to one year in prison after being found guilty in her DUI trial.

“You were filled to the gills with alcohol,” the judge reportedly told Huger, 61, this Wednesday.

Huger was involved in a car accident in March, 2024, and was charged with a DUI and DWI, for driving with negligence.

In an RHOP reunion, Huger released a statement, saying, “No, I’m not an alcoholic, let’s be clear. This is very frightening but I accept full responsibility for everything that went on with my car accident. I don’t care about me right now. I care about my children, I care about my family. They are so hurt.”