Prince William, Kate Middleton send message to Meghan Markle: 'Amazing jam'

Prince William and Kate Middleton have seemingly sent a message to Meghan Markle with their surprising move during the couples' meaningful outing.

The Prince of Wales apparently teased Meghan as he gushed about Princess Kate's "amazing" jam just days before the Duchess of Sussex's major announcement about her project.

Princess Kate promised to share her recipe for plum jam with young volunteers on Wednesday at a community garden in Wales. The couple also spoke with young gardeners who were growing plums.

Upon learning they were turning the fruit into jam, Princess Kate offered: "I'll send you my recipe so you can try it."

Future King William was quick to praise his wife's preserves, describing her jam as "amazing".

It seems to be message to Prince Harry's wife Meghan, who is currently producing her own range of jams to sell under her relaunched "As Ever" brand.

The mother-of-three has a history with homemade preserves, having reportedly given strawberry jam and plum preserve as Christmas presents in 2012.

Kate and William wore daffodils for their first joint away-day in Wales since the Princess's cancer treatment. They toured the Meadow Street Community Garden and Woodland, which overlooks the River Taff and the A470.