Ellen Pompeo weighs in on her ‘horrible’ time in Hollywood

Ellen Pompeo has recently opened up about her “horrible” time in Hollywood as she was subjected to criticism about her body.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, the Grey’s Anatomy star recalled she was “so skinny” that she “hated it”.

“Everyone thought I had an eating disorder,” said the 55-year-old.

Reflecting on her younger years, Ellen told the outlet, “It was a whole situation with how skinny I was, and there was so much negative attention.”

“Girls today can be gorgeous and thin and thank God we're not allowed to comment on women's bodies, even though people do,” explained the Old School star.

However, Ellen noted she had “so much anxiety and lacked self-esteem because people were so critical of my physicality”.

During her early days as an actress, she revealed the “tabloids would say horrible things”.

“I just remember being so anxious on red carpets, and the comments about my weight and my body,” stated the Art Heist actress.

Ellen remarked, “I'm so glad, maybe, hopefully things have changed, because it was much, much more brutal 20 years ago.”

Interestingly, the actress shared she’s now “pretty resilient” over the years while working in the entertainment industry.

Meanwhile, Ellen made her comeback with her first major role in the upcoming Hulu series, Good American Family.