Jason Bateman makes surprising revelation about Matt Damon

Jason Bateman has recently made surprising revelation about Matt Damon.

During an appearance on the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast, the Emmy-winning star revealed Matt wanted to do a role of Michael Bluth in an Arrested Development movie.

He recalled Matt came up to him at Golden Globes or at some other event and he was “excited” to meet him.

“Matt was a huge fan of Arrested Development… And he was saying, ‘You know, I really think I could play, because I hear you guys are doing the movie, I think I could… can I play you?’” revealed the Ozark star.

Jason shared that Mitchell Hurwitz “was thinking the story of the Arrested Development movie would be that in the show, Hollywood wanted to make a movie about [the Bluth family], and we certainly couldn’t play ourselves, because we’re not actors”.

The Horrible Bosses actor disclosed that his version of Michael Bluth would be “on set, watching Matt play Michael Bluth and be so excited”.

However, Jason further said, “David Cross would play Tobias in the movie as well, because he was an actor” in the series.

When asked about the possibility of Arrested Development movie in the years to come, the actor and producer replied, “I don’t think so… I think it’s done.”