Jessica Alba tattoos-away Cash Warren divorce stress

Jessica Alba gets new tattoo after Cash Warren divorce

Jessica Alba has got some new ink, post-Cash Warren divorce.

The actress seems to be turning a new page in her life—literally—with some fresh tattoos to mark the moment.

Nearly three weeks after filing for divorce from husband, The Honest Company founder shared a glimpse into her current mindset with a meaningful new tattoo.

In a Feb. 26 Instagram post captioned “The current chapter,” Alba posted a series of photos and videos capturing her life lately.

Among them? A close-up of her latest tattoo—a delicate cursive script on her right forearm, inked by celebrity tattoo artist Winterstone.

The phrase reads, “Life is transformation is life,” which the artist clarified is meant to be understood as, “Life is transformation, transformation is life.”

The Fantastic Four star—who shares three children, Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, 7, with Warren—also included snapshots of her kids, a clip of her workout routine, and other inspirational quotes she’s leaning on during this transitional period.

One read, “You spend most of your life inside your head. Make it a nice place to be.” Another offered a gentle reminder: “Life is to be lived—not controlled.”

Alba’s new ink and positive outlook come amid her ongoing split from Warren, which was publicly revealed in January. However, even in the face of change, she has been open about her commitment to growth and healing.

“I’ve been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years—both as an individual and in partnership with Cash,” she shared in a since-deleted Instagram post on Jan. 16.

“I’m proud of how we’ve grown in our marriage over the last 20 years, and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.”

And while they are going their separate ways, Alba made it clear that family remains their priority.

“We are moving forward with love, kindness, and respect for each other and will forever be family,” she continued. “Our children remain our highest priority, and we request privacy at this time.”

With her fresh ink and a forward-focused mindset, it’s clear that Jessica Alba is embracing this next chapter—one transformative moment at a time.