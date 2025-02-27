Travis Kelce leaves ‘New Heights’ fans disappointed after Taylor Swift nod

Travis Kelce gives Taylor Swift a shout out in podcast appearance

Travis Kelce seemingly created hype around the new episode of his podcast for Taylor Swift fans.

The 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared a picture with brother Jason Kelce, ahead of the podcast.

“Happy New Heights Eve to all who celebrate,” the official New Heights account tweeted alongside an image of the two brothers, which featured Travis rewearing a shirt he donned for a date night with his pop superstar girlfriend.

“Any last minute guesses for our guests? (Hint: this picture might help),” they wrote on X.

Hopeful Swifties flocked to the comment section, betting on the Anti-Hero hitmaker appearing at her beau’s podcast.

One fan wrote, “call me insane but he wore that shirt out with taylor and that hat out with taylor.”

“That’s the same blue shirt Travis was wearing when he was on a date with Taylor,” another echoed, and “I hope that the clue is for Taylor as the guest but I would not be that lucky. (Sigh),” wrote another.

However, the Grotesquerie star left fans disappointed when the Grammy-winner did not appear as a guest.