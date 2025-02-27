Meghan Markle’s Netflix show faces backlash over ‘rushed’ release

Meghan Markle’s Netflix series With Love, Meghan faces criticism over its 'rushed' release despite a delay

Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, is set to premiere on March 4, but royal experts are questioning whether the release is still too soon.

Originally scheduled for January, the show was delayed following the devastating Los Angeles wildfires out of respect for those affected.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, and Prince Harry have been actively involved in relief efforts, visiting impacted areas and offering support.

However, royal commentator Richard Fitzgerald has suggested the delay may not have been long enough. “I think it’s rather soon,” he told GB News, adding that concerns remain about the show's timing and content.

Despite the controversy, Meghan remains enthusiastic about the project, promoting it through her Instagram profile.

The eight-part series will showcase her passion for lifestyle, food, and wellness, marking another major step in her post-royal career.