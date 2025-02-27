Selena Gomez receives support from ‘The View’ cohosts after SAG Awards

‘The View’ cohosts speak out on Selena Gomez body-shaming comments

Selena Gomez, who recently appeared at the SAG Awards on Sunday, was judged by a lot of commenters for her drastic weight loss.

Following the wave of comments by fans, regarding her weight, The View cohosts, Sunny Hostin, and Whoopi Goldberg, slammed the body-shamers.

During the Tuesday, February 25th episode of the show, Hostin and Goldberg reacted to the Glamour op-ed titled “It’s Okay to Feel Hurt When Celebrities Lose Weight—but Let’s Unpack It.”

The article focused on Gomez’s “visibly slimmer appearance” at the SAG Awards sparked “a wave of reactions from fans.”

“The sort of cult of celebrity is always interesting to me,” said Hostin, 56, “Like, why look to a complete stranger for inspiration? You don’t know what’s going on in that person’s life.”

Hostin also shed light on Gomez’s lupus diagnosis and said, “She may have lost this weight for her health condition.”

Goldberg, 69, meanwhile, agreed that it was “nobody’s business” when it came to Gomez’s appearance despite being a public figure.

“Listen, everybody makes their choice in life,” Goldberg chimed in, adding that many people “don’t realise” celebrities have their own personal struggles.

The Only Murders In the Building star has yet to address the body-shaming comments.