Meghan Markle dubbed ‘Doctor Who’ figure amid new business move

Meghan Markle is once again making headlines with the launch of her latest business venture, As Ever, a lifestyle brand that will feature artisanal products like jams and other home essentials.



The Duchess of Sussex, 43, continues to reshape her public image, drawing comparisons to figures known for constant reinvention.

Royal experts have noted Meghan’s ability to adapt and pivot, with veteran photographer Arthur Edwards highlighting her determination to carve out an independent identity beyond the royal family.

Speaking on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show, Edwards remarked, 'She wanted a different life in America, and she has commercialised her royal status brilliantly.'

Meghan's latest project has already sparked discussions, particularly over its branding. Her As Ever logo has faced scrutiny for resembling the Coat of Arms of Porreres, a town in Majorca, raising potential trademark concerns.

Meanwhile, royal editor Matt Wilkinson pointed out Meghan’s pattern of reinvention, saying, 'She keeps transforming, always emerging with a new idea, project, or business venture—much like a figure constantly evolving.'

Before settling on As Ever, Meghan had originally planned to launch her brand under the name American Riviera Orchard, inspired by her life in Santa Barbara. However, trademark challenges forced a rebrand.

Despite past business hurdles, Meghan remains undeterred. With As Ever, she steps further into the world of lifestyle branding, continuing to build her empire while capturing public attention.