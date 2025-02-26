Taylor Swift set to release new album this year?

Taylor Swift is about to announce TS13: ‘see you next era’

Taylor Swift, who is rumoured to be releasing the re-recordings of 1989 and Reputation next, might surprise fans with an entirely new album instead.

The 35-year-old pop superstar has allegedly been writing songs throughout Eras Tour, while she was going through a lot of emotions.

Since the Anti-Hero hitmaker is always up to new exciting things, she already has a new album in the works, and is planning yet another tour.

A source from AEG, the live entertainment company that was a promoter for the Eras Tour, informed, "Taylor is in the development stages of her new album which will be released at the end of the year. She wrote songs backstage on her last tour and bosses at AEG have been told to prepare themselves for another tour in 2026."

The insider also dropped some clues about what the album will be about, "People who have heard some of the ideas say it’s inspired by a lot of what she’s been through including her relationship with Travis and changes in her friendships, specifically Blake Lively."

Notably, Swift and Travis Kelce got into a relationship in 2023, amid the record-breaking tour, and she seemingly had a falling out with her pal Blake Lively since her legal battle with Justin Baldoni started.

Although the Grammy-winning singer has not commented on the drama, she has reportedly taken her distance from Lively.

At the end of her Eras Tour book, Swift wrote, "See you next era..." seemingly referring to the new album.