Prince Harry opens up about 'emotional connection' to UK

Prince Harry has reflected on his deep ties to the UK as he announced the return of the Invictus Games to Birmingham in 2027.



The Duke of Sussex, 40, recently attended this year's Games in Vancouver, Canada, where he stayed until the closing ceremony on February 16.

His wife, Meghan Markle, joined him for the first five days before heading back to California.

Speaking about the upcoming event in the UK, Harry expressed his enthusiasm, saying: “Birmingham holds a special place for us emotionally.”

During the 2025 Games, Meghan actively engaged with attendees and provided exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpses on her Instagram story.

Harry acknowledged her longstanding involvement with the event, saying she’s been “a part of this community since shortly after Orlando in 2016.”



Following her departure from Vancouver, Meghan shared a post showcasing Canadian treats and souvenirs she brought back for their children, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3.

The Invictus Games, which first launched in London, have since been hosted in Orlando, Sydney, The Hague, Düsseldorf, and Vancouver.

Now, the event is set to return to the UK, marking a full-circle moment for the competition and its founder.