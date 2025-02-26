Rihanna opens up about her struggle with working mom guilt

Rihanna has recently opened up about her struggles with working mom guilt.

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the singer, who shares two children with partner A$AP Rocky, said, “Every decision I make revolves around them, but everything that I do that I love robs me from them.”

Therefore, the Umbrella hit-maker revealed, “I have a weird resentment with the things that I love.”

“You almost feel like something is always suffering for you to show up somewhere. And even when you show up there, it’s not 100 percent because there’s something else on the wheel,” stated the 37-year-old.

Rihanna noted, “It’s actually given me a lot more self-guilt.”

However, the songstress pointed out that she “keeps” reminding herself that this is what she asked for.

Elaborating on how she balanced career and motherhood, Rihanna mentioned, “I try to figure out a balance so that I can feel fulfilled when I show up to something, so I can feel I don’t have any guilt.”

Meanwhile, the singer, who is also a founder of Savage X Fenty, mentioned that she had to pause her music after becoming a mother.

Rihanna realised that “music” is her “freedom”, disclosing that she “just cracked the code on what I really want to do for my next body of work”.

“I am actually feeling really good about this. I know I kept saying this over the years but when I am in the studio, I know that my time away from my children is to blossom something that hasn’t been watered in eight years,” said the singer-songwriter.

Rihanna added she went through “phases” of what she wanted to do and after going through all, she “finally cracked it”.