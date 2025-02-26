Kate Beckinsale makes heartbreaking plea for 'irreplaceable' mom on social media

Kate Beckinsale gets candid about ailing mom's rare condition

Kate Beckinsale is getting candid about her mother’s health condition as she makes heartbreaking request on social media.

The Underworld actress, who previously offered an insight into her mother Judy Loe’s condition in 2024, took to her Instagram to share an update on Tuesday, February 25.

Struggling to process the news of her mother's battle with Stage 4 cancer, Kate Beckinsale shared a heartfelt post.

As she posted a carousel of videos compiled over the years, the 51-year-old wrote in the caption, "I wasn't going to come back to Instagram but anyone who has a spare prayer or magic or miracle or sunbeam please send it to my mama.

"My most extraordinary, warrior, generous, humble, loving, unique, irreplaceable Mama. Thank you."

The actress couldn't help but offer a heartfelt prayer for her mother as she went on, "Lord, keep her safe this night, secure from all her fears, may angels guard her while she sleeps till morning light appears amen."

Although Kate kept other details private, she did respond to a fan who asked about the latter's health, explaining her mother wasn't feeling well.