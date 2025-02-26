'You' season 5: Penn Badgley aka Joe Goldberg moves back to NYC where it all began

Penn Badgley claims to be 'the luckiest guy in New York' in finale teaser

Netflix has just dropped another intriguing teaser of the much-awaited psychological thriller series, You.

The last season ended with Joe Goldberg starting a new life with girlfriend Kate Galvin. However, not everything seems to perfect as the serial killer is being haunted by his past.

The fresh teaser opens up with a clean shaved Goldberg getting dressed up while looking in the mirror, as usual speaking to himself.

“Love tests us. I’ve been tested more than most. This is the last time. I came from nothing: a true rags-to-riches story. I’ve been through it all, unlucky in life and in love until I met you", says Penn.

He concludes the snippet with a message, “Who knew I’d become the luckiest guy in New York?”

The Dark comedy series You revolves around a guy named Joe, who gets obsessed with a new woman every season and even ends up killing them.

The finale season will take the 38-year-old back to the New York City from the where it all began with the first season.

In the season 1, Goldberg falls in love with a girl named Guinevere Beck, played by Elizabeth Lail, who he killed in the end.

Netflix describes the forthcoming entry as: “In the epic fifth and final season, Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires.”

The final showdown is slated to come out for viewers on April 24, 2025.