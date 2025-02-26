Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce revamps his look for something special ahead?

Taylor Swift lover Travis Kelce about to pop the question soon?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce appear to be making the most of their downtime recently.

Multiple sightings of the Eras Tour performer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end are a treat for the fans.

One particular thing has caught the fan’s attention sending them into a frenzy.

In a February 25 teaser of New Heights podcast, released on X (formerly Twitter), the Super Bowl Champion can be seen almost clean shaved.

The 35-year-old donned a blue shirt accessorized with “Tribeca” baseball cap which enhanced his look.

It has been widely known that the beard holds immense importance to the American footballer who admitted in an interview with People the strength of it.

“I feel the power of [the beard]. I’ve been playing way better since I’ve been growing it.”

Now that the Grotesquerie star has come ahead in a revamped look, setting the internet ablaze, speculations are taking place that probably something is on the cards for the lovebirds.

Whether the NFL will put a ring on it or not, it remains unclear; but the handsome hunk continues to impress girls with his stunning appearance.