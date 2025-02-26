Prince Harry’s US visa case: Judge takes major decision

Prince Harry receives good news in US visa case

Prince Harry has seemingly taken a sigh of relief after a judge shared good news with the Duke in his ongoing US visa case.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex was in trouble for the past few days after it was revealed that the 3 out of 4 documents submitted by him for his US visa might be made public after his drug use confession.

Previously, King Charles' son brought trouble to himself after he said in his bombshell memoir Spare and Netflix series that he has taken cannabis, coke and magic mushrooms.

In response, US Think Tank, The Heritage Foundation filed a lawsuit against the US Department of Homeland Security related to the Duke of Sussex's shocking claims of taking drugs before making California his home.

They believe that the Prince might have lied on his visa application or he was given protection by then-US president Joe Biden's administration.

However, now, GB reported that Prince Harry's "private information on a specific document will remain sealed" after a judge in the case "singled out the data as sensitive."

It is important to note that the redacted versions of three items can be made public but the fourth document will remain private.