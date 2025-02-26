James Gunn addresses Robert Pattinson's involvement in upcoming movie

James Gunn, the CEO of DC Studios, has shed light on the possibility of casting Robert Pattinson in his upcoming movie, Batman: The Brave And The Bold.

In a recent conversation with Variety, Gunn candidly discussed the likelihood of Pattinson's involvement in the project.

"I wouldn't rule anything out," Gunn began. "He could show up in something else. But the actor doesn't exist [yet]." Gunn's statement suggests that while Pattinson may not be part of Batman: The Brave And The Bold, he could potentially appear in another DC Studios project.

Gunn emphasized DC Studios' commitment to creating high-quality movies, stating, "We're just off trying to make the best movies we can in the best way we can."

This approach is evident in Gunn's vision for Batman: The Brave And The Bold, which is reportedly expected to release in 2027 or 2028.

Pattinson, who played the lead role in The Batman (2022) alongside Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrell, and Barry Keoghan, may not be reprising his role in Gunn's movie. Gunn made it clear that he prioritizes storytelling and character development over external pressures.

"No matter who is telling me who I'm supposed to put in my movie, for whatever reason, I don't give a s***," Gunn assertively stated.

"I was always about creating the best story possible with the best characters possible. It was that way, you know, five years ago, and it's that way today."

Gunn also reflected on the current state of the DC brand, noting that different creative teams had distinct visions for the characters and storylines. "The DC brand was being defined by different creative teams at the company, each was pursuing their own distinct vision of the characters, the story … the result was not one DCU but many," he explained.