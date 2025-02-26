Inside Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater's sweet SAG Awards 2025 moment

Ariana Grande is still on cloud nine after the 2025 SAG Awards.

The actress-singer, 31, took to Instagram to share her favorite moments from the ceremony, including a sweet snap with her boyfriend, Ethan Slater.

Grande captioned her post, "Thank you @sagawards and my @sagaftra family, i love you thank you @loewe @jonathan.anderson, i love you ♡. (And thank you Ralph Fiennes, i love you)."

The post included a photo of Grande in a stunning pastel pink off-the-shoulder gown, as well as a video of her posing on the red carpet.

A snapshot of the Bang Bang singer smiling with her eyes closed as Slater held onto her by the waist was also included.

Grande and Slater, 32, met on the set of Wicked and their relationship was confirmed in July 2023.

Earlier this month, the One Last Time crooner gushed about her boyfriend on the SmartLess podcast, saying, "Yeah, he's amazing." Sean Hayes, who appeared on the podcast with Grande, praised Slater, saying, "He's one of the nicest people you'll ever meet in your life... You guys make a perfect couple."

Grande's SAG Awards recap also included photos with Fran Drescher, Cynthia Erivo, Isabella Rossellini, and Kerry Washington. While Ididn't take home any awards, the film and its stars are still up for several Oscars, including Best Picture.