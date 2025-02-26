Carrie Coon addresses ‘open’ marriage rumours with Tracy Letts

Carrie Coon on 'open' marriage rumours with Tracy Letts

Carrie Coon has cleared everything up about her marriage with Tracy Letts.

The actress set the record straight after a simple word choice led to some major online speculation about her marriage to Tracy Letts.

The White Lotus actress, 44, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, February 25, to clarify her remarks after her appearance on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast caused quite the stir.

“Settle down, internet! I said, ‘open minded’ not ‘open.’” she wrote, making it clear that she hadn’t been describing an “open” marriage—just one built on honesty and, well, a little fun.

Coon originally caught fans’ attention on Monday, February 24, when she discussed her and Letts’ unique dynamic. Their marriage, she explained, includes openly chatting about on-set crushes and pointing out people they find attractive.

“We’re not jealous people. We don’t have any of those hang-ups,” she shared. “We didn’t ever want to be with the police. You know?”

In fact, discussing who catches their eye has become part of their routine.

“It’s so fun. I love it,” Coon said, adding that her husband has a particularly observant eye. “He’s the kind of person who sees everybody on the street. And every woman.”

“He always tells me who he has a crush on,” she continued. “We love talking about it. It’s fun. It’s interesting to know what your partner’s into. It’s titillating.”

Naturally, Marc Maron had to ask—does it ever cross a line?

“We don’t really like lines. Lines are really boring,” Coon quipped, proving once again that she and Letts, 59, operate on their own terms.

The actress went on to share that her husband’s outlook on life was shaped by personal tragedy—losing his late partner, Holly Wantuch, in 1998 at just 33 years old.

“Tracy, you guys know, you both have lost partners in your lives, which is a devastating thing,” Coon said.

“I don’t think he would mind me saying, I think Tracy understood then from a very young age because he went through it, he would never begrudge anyone a human experience.”

That experience, she noted, shifted his entire perspective.

“Every day after that, for him, was a gift he got to continue living in the world,” she explained. “He sort of embraced being a person of appetites. Acknowledging that we have these proclivities.”

Coon—who shares two children with Letts—then dove into a deeper conversation about traditional relationships. “Monogamy is sort of something we’ve imposed on ourselves,” she remarked, hinting that their marriage isn’t exactly by-the-book.

“You kinda have to be open minded about what makes you feel—what engages you in the world and what sparks your imagination and where your passion is,” she added. “If you’re willing to stay open to that, then you’re living a more full life.”

So, no, Carrie Coon and Tracy Letts aren’t in an “open” marriage. But they’re definitely keeping things interesting.