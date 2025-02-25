Millie Bobby Brown's 'mature' look gives Britney Spears vibes at SAG Awards

Inside Millie Bobby Brown's 'uncanny' resemblance to Britney Spears

Millie Bobby Brown garnered attention with her ‘mature’ new look ahead of Stranger Things season five.

The actress, who portrayed the ground-breaking role of Eleven in the Duffer Brothers’ renowned series Stranger Things, marked her 21st birthday with a new look, sporting long blonde locks.

The Enola Holmes star appeared at the SAG awards in a customized Louis Vuitton peach gown and gold sandals, pulling her hair back into a sleek bun.

Ever since the star dyed her hair blonde, fans can’t help but find an uncanny resemblance to Princess of Pop Britney Spears.

Praising her fashion preferences, one fan commented, “Oh shit. Is she actually playing Britney?!”

Another chimed in, adding, “Ready to play Britney now.”

Meanwhile, a third enthused, “She's going to a Britney concert!!!”

Despite her fresh new look, Millie Bobby Brown is set to reunite with co-stars Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, and David Harbour in the final season, returning to the iconic fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, in the 1980s.

As of November 6, 2024, the showrunners confirmed that Stranger Things’ fifth and final season is scheduled to premiere in 2025.