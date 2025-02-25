Ashanti and Nelly clash over major parenting decision about baby KK

The couple rekindled their relationship in 2023 after a decade apart

Nelly is ready to show off his baby boy — but Ashanti isn’t budging just yet.

The singer, 44, opened up to Entertainment Tonight about why she hasn’t shared any photos of their 7-month-old son, Kareem “KK.” While she admits he’s “a beautiful baby” and “definitely my twin,” she’s hesitant to post him online.

“I just feel like he’s so important to me, and I don’t know if I want to share that,” the new mom explained.

But while she’s holding off, Nelly, 49, is more than ready. “Daddy definitely wants to post,” she admitted. “Not yet, Daddy! Not yet!”

As for when she might change her mind? She’s unsure, but Ashanti wants to be the one in control. “I think in a perfect world, obviously, I would control it,” she said.

The couple, who rekindled their romance in 2023 after a decade apart, welcomed KK on July 18. His full name, Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, honors Ashanti’s father.

Nelly is already a dad to son Cornell III, 25, and daughter Chanelle, 30. He also raised his niece and nephew after his sister’s passing in 2005.