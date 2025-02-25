Twiggy talks about dark moments behind legendary career

Iconic supermodel Twiggy has recently shared a more personal side of her life, admitting that she had to deal with a lot of sadness over the years.

She became one of the most iconic faces in fashion during 1960s. However, her life took a heartbreaking turn in 1983 when her husband, Michael Witney suddenly passed away from a heart attack at just 52.

The couple had a 47-year-old daughter, Carly, and his death left a lasting impact on the model's life.

Twiggy told Saga Magazine: "No, because life has lots of ups and downs. There has been lots of sadness in my life, but out of sadness...I got Carly, who is the best thing since sliced bread to me."

After losing her first husband, the legendary fashion icon, whose real name is Dame Lesley Lawson, found love again with Leigh Lawson.

The two are still happily married today, though she confessed that when they first crossed paths, neither of them were actually looking for a partner.

Twiggy also went through the tough loss of both her parents. She was celebrating Carly’s fifth birthday when Michael suddenly passed away.