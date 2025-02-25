Halle Berry reveals 'rare' health condition that almost 'ruined' her romance

Halle Berry offers insight into rare health condition

Halle Berry is offering insight into her rare health condition after doctors misdiagnosed her case.

During her regal appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the Catwoman star opened up about how she struggled initially during the start of her and Van Hunt’s relationship.

Berry recalled how the lovebirds were ‘having the best time’ of their lives until their romance came to a halt because of the health issues she was facing.

She told the presenter, "I tried to go to the bathroom and I couldn’t go.

"It was so painful when I tried to let a little bit out. I couldn’t go. It took me almost 10 minutes just to empty my bladder because it was so painful."

The Ohio-born star explained that her condition made her rush to the hospital, only to find out she had STI (Sexually Transmitted Infections) later.

She further went on to add as the 58-year-old recounted instances from the past, "And then a couple of hours after that, my doctor called me and said, 'You do not have herpes.’”

Since then, the actress has been an advocate to raise awareness for menopause in women, suggesting a lack of research in women's health.