Kanye West digs into Cassie and Diddy’s legal battle with shocking claims

Kanye West recently stirred the pot by questioning whether Cassie, former girlfriend of music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, "extorted" him with her recent sexual assault lawsuit.

On February 20, West set off a storm on social media by posting a few of now-deleted tweets. One of the most eye-catching was when he asked, “Did Cassie extort Puff?”, wondering why her case with Diddy was settled so quickly.

However, the Heartless rapper's bold question sparked buzz online, triggering a flood of reactions.

One fan wrote: “She got beaten. On film. He doesn’t have enough money to cover that trauma. Whatever she got cash wise she deserves wayyyyyyy more.”

Another one shared, “You’re forever a legend Ye and I’ll always love you but what he did to Cassie was and never will be acceptable – no matter what.”

Someone agreed on Ye’s theory, suggesting that Cassie may have extorted Diddy: “It was too late for [Cassie] to make it a criminal case so she got her coins.” Check out more reactions below."

Kanye West's tweet came after he accused his ex-assistant, Lauren Pisciotta of extorting him. She sued him for sexual harassment in June, and later adding claims of drugging and rape. Kanye shot back, calling her accusations false and bringing up her past with NBA players.