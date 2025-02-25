Prince William breaks silence after aide's shocking claims about Harry, Meghan

Kensington Palace has made a very important announcement after Prince William's former aide's shocking claims about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

William and Kate's office on Tuesday released a video about an important initiative to save people and planet amid growing climate threats.

Heir to the British throne William took a smart step as he urged people to "Catch up with @Earthshotprice's brilliant Africa Innovates series."

It comes after a former royal aide Jason Knauf broke his silence on Prince Harry's wife's bullying claims and William and Harry's strained relationship in his first television interview.

The video, shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram Story, showcased some of Africa’s brightest minds.

It was also shared @earthshotprize Instagram page with an announcement: "Inspired by the climate creativity we saw across Africa, we partnered with local artists to spotlight groundbreaking solutions helping people and the planet."

The message continued: "Along with @crtve_development and @badmamajamafilm, we're excited to share with you stories of environmental game changers across the continent.

"Stay tuned to discover Africa Innovates: A showcase of some of Africa’s brightest minds."