Prince William lands in trouble after aide's claims about Meghan, Harry

Prince William's former aide has triggered a new debate about the Prince of Wales' alleged role in disgracing Meghan Markle.

William and Harry's former aide Jason Knauf broke his silence on Prince Harry's wife's bullying claims in his first television interview.

He also revealed that King Charles III's two sons William and Harry 'are still at war.'

The comments have triggered a new debate, with royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths characterizing William's former aide's claims about the Sussexes as a potential "indirect attack" on the Sussexes.

Jason Knauf, who served as press secretary to both William and Harry, appeared in a new documentary Where There's A Will on 60 Minutes Australia.

In his latest chat, Knauf praised the Prince and Princess of Wales, describing his service to William and Catherine as "the honour of a lifetime".

Jason presided over Prince Harry's wedding. In the build-up to that, around 2018, he accused Meghan of being a bully."

In reaction to the claims, Charlotte Griffiths, as reported by GB News, said: "Jason remains really close with William."

Ben Leo asked: "Is this an indirect attack on Harry and Meghan?"

Charlotte Griffiths responded: "I suppose you could characterise it as that, for sure. And its the first time he's spoken since all of this happened because he kind of went to ground after that and just didn't really speak again."

Ben questioned: "So, for this to have come out now, it makes me think William must have given him permission.

"So, you reckon the bad blood between William and Harry is potentially still there?"

Griffiths went on saying: "I don't know whether Williams building up to something because its mostly about William's reputation. Of course, they had to touch on Harry."

She continued: "I think maybe somethings building because its really important to them to keep in with Australia. We want Australia to want to have a monarchy."

In the interview, Knauf stood firmly by his previous actions, stating he has "no regrets" about raising concerns over alleged bullying, reiterating: "I wouldn't change anything."