Millie Bobby Brown, Jon Bongiovi steal the show with dazzling appearance

Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown shines with husband Jon Bongiovi at 'The Electric State' premiere

Millie Bobby Brown’s husband Jake Bongiovi lived up to his new title given by his beloved wife.

On Monday, February 24, the couple, who secretly tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in May 2024, made a stunning appearance on the red carpet of Brown’s new film The Electric State.

For the unversed, when the two celebrated their first Valentine's Day since getting married, the Damsel star showed off her adoration for her husband by giving him a new title.

"The Most Handsome Husband," she wrote in her February 14 post alongside a never-before-seen photo from her wedding albums.

For her new Netflix film premiere the Stranger Things star and Jake, son of legendary singer Jon Bon Jovi, walked together on the carpet at The Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles and posed for several pictures.

The 22-year-old model and actor looked dapper in a white tuxedo, while a black bow tie added more to his charm.

Meanwhile, his famous wife donned a sparkly silver and gold floor-sweeping mermaid fitted dress featuring an over-the-shoulder, short-sleeve cover with matching detailing.

The Enola Holmes actress styled her new blonde locks in a pulled-up bun while her bangs at the forefront framed her face.

She accessorised her look with diamond earrings peeking out from under her bangs and a matching ring.

The married couple outing came a few days after Brown celebrated her 21st birthday in a blonde baddie style.