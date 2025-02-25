Prince William left enraged after Palace ‘protocol mistake’ emerges

Prince William, who is known to be protective about his family, is fuming after Palace staffer causes a major blunder after a difficult year.

The future King is known for not tolerating “nonsense” has earned a reputation for being the “toughest ruler the royal family has ever seen”.

William previously shared his candid thoughts on how his wife, Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis had been “dreadful” and dubbed 2024 was the “hardest year in [his] life”.

Royal source revealed that the Prince of Wales is outraged how Kate became a target of criticism over a meaningful decision especially after her nine-month cancer journey.

“The fact that it’s even being turned into an issue is just outrageous, in a lot of people’s view,” the insider told InTouch Weekly.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson had previously shared that Kate would no longer be sharing her outfit details from her future appearances in a bid to keep the focus on her work.

After the news left many upset, the spokesperson clarified the comments did not come from Kate directly but it was their own personal remarks.

“William is especially incensed, he can’t believe after all she’s been through over the past year that anyone would dare try and make her feel bad, or like she’s made some sort of protocol mistake.”

The insider noted that no one on the family is “more aware of protocol and always follows it to the letter” other than Kate.

“Not only that, but this is all coming to the fore because of a desire to have more focus on the charity work she’s doing,” the source continued. “So, it speaks pretty poorly of the people that are questioning this.”