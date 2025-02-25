‘Deadpool’ creator calls out Kevin Feige for ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ flop

Rob Liefeld slams Kevin Feige

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld thinks Kevin Feige’s days with Marvel are over.

Following the release of Captain America: Brave New World, the Deadpool co-creator took to X (formerly Twitter) to call out Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige after the film suffered a steep 68% drop in its second weekend—marking one of the biggest declines in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

“Get Feige off the mound. He’s spent,” Liefeld posted, comparing Marvel’s current struggles to a pitcher who’s lost his game.

He didn’t stop there.

In another post, Liefeld pointed out that Brave New World is just the latest in a growing trend of Marvel films that have seen massive second-weekend drops, including The Marvels (which holds the record with a 78% plunge) and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (which also fell 68%).

“This is beyond a trend, it’s become the norm,” he wrote. “If this was sports, Feige would be removed. Marvel brand is like Dodgers, Lakers, Yankees, Celtics, coaches that win championships are removed a year later when the results are disappointing.”

Liefeld, never one to mince words, doubled down in yet another post, saying, “8 movies crash over the last 3 years. Don’t we want better movies? You get the curiosity crowd then plunge.”

This isn’t the first time Liefeld has aired his frustrations with Marvel.

Earlier this year, he shared that he felt snubbed at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere in 2024, revealing on his Robservations podcast that he was ignored by Feige on the red carpet.

He also claimed that while he posed for photos with the film’s creative team, the pictures were ultimately deleted and were only taken to “appease” him.

Whether or not Feige takes Liefeld’s criticism to heart remains to be seen, but one thing’s for sure—Marvel’s current box office numbers are raising eyebrows, and Liefeld isn’t afraid to call it out.