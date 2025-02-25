Keanu Reeves shares secrets to 7 year relationship with Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant on relationship

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant seem to try the best to keep their love alive.

The Matrix star, 60, recently opened up about his relationship with longtime girlfriend, artist Alexandra Grant, revealing the simple yet meaningful keys to their lasting bond.

"Sharing, communicating, you know, supporting," Reeves told E! News on Monday when asked about the secret to their seven-year romance.

Reeves and Grant, 51, first met at a dinner party in 2009, long before sparks flew. Their early connection was built on creativity, with Keanu contributing poetry to two of Grant’s books—Ode to Happiness in 2011 and Shadows in 2016.

By 2017, they had co-founded the publishing imprint X Artists' Books, and a year later, their friendship evolved into a romantic relationship.

And yes, there have been motorcycle rides—though perhaps not as many as one might expect from the co-founder of ARCH Motorcycle.

"We have been on a couple of trips together on the motorcycle and we have enjoyed it," Reeves shared. "Since then, we have not done it again. [But] there's no declaration of like, 'I'm never riding with you again because you're crazy.'"

When asked who’s the faster rider, Keanu was quick to suggest it might be Grant, "I would imagine, yeah."

The actor’s comments come just weeks after Grant spoke about their relationship, telling People, "The main thing is that people are happy for us."

While Keanu has had high-profile romances in the past—including relationships with Charlize Theron and Sofia Coppola—his love story with Grant remains one of Hollywood’s most beloved.

Beyond his personal life, Reeves is keeping busy in the professional world. Alongside Gard Hollinger, he co-executive produces and co-hosts the upcoming docuseries Visionaries, which premieres March 7 on the Roku Channel.