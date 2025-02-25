Kylie Jenner volunteers for generous gesture for late hairstylist Jesus Guerrero

Kylie Jenner on late hairstylist Jesus Guerreron funeral

Kylie Jenner is stepping in to support the family of her longtime hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero, after his sudden passing over the weekend.

According to TMZ, the beauty mogul has been privately working with Guerrero’s family to arrange for his body to be transported to his hometown of Houston and to cover the costs of his memorial services.

Jenner, 27, learned of the heartbreaking news early Saturday morning and spent much of Sunday comforting his loved ones.

Guerrero, a celebrated hairstylist known for his work with stars like Jennifer Lopez and Katy Perry, passed away unexpectedly at just 34 years old. His sister, Gris Guerrero, launched a GoFundMe campaign to help fund his transport and services.

“It is with a heavy heart that we let the world know that Jesus Guerrero has gone to heaven,” she shared on the crowdfunding page.

“He is a son, a brother, an uncle, an artist, a friend, and so much more … Unfortunately, his passing came very suddenly and unexpectedly.”

The cause of his death has not been publicly disclosed.

Following the news, Jenner’s half-sister Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to express her grief.

“Our glam fam means the world to us. We work together, vacation and celebrate our lives together!” the Skims founder wrote on her Instagram Story.

“Our great respect for the art of hair and makeup has led us to meeting some of the kindest souls and made some of our bestest friends,” she continued.

“So when one of our glam family members passes away, all of our souls are crushed. My heart breaks for Kylie and everyone who loved Jesus the way we all did.”

Kardashian also extended her prayers to Guerrero’s family and the beauty community mourning “this deep loss of one of the most talented and kindest to ever do it.”

Guerrero and Jenner first began working together in 2019, forming not only a professional partnership but also a close friendship over the years. His legacy as a hairstyling artist and cherished friend will undoubtedly be remembered.