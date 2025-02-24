Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles shares 'emotional' reaction to daughter's historic win

Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles opens up about daughter's 'historic' victory

Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles cheered on her daughter, Jay-Z, and Blue Ivy in the subtlest manner while watching their victory on-screen.

During her regal appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the 43-year-old’s mom opened up about her family and the Cowboy Carter alum’s ‘big’ wins at the Grammy Awards.

In response to Hudson’s "Your daughter Beyoncé shut the Grammys down! Again and again and again and again," Tina couldn’t stop swooning about her daughter as she shared her unfiltered reaction.

She replied, "I was screaming too. I was there to help [her] and Blue get ready.”

Recounting the instance when Beyoncé was announced as the winner for Best Country Album, she further went on to add, "I was really, really shocked. In fact, I sat there for a second and didn't even believe that was true."

Knowles said that while she was watching the Awards show, she exclaimed, "I was sitting there with my granddaughter Rumi and my grandson Sir, and for a second we were just sitting there. And when she [was shocked], I said, 'Oh, it's real!' I couldn't believe it, I couldn't believe it."

For the unversed, Beyoncé became the first Black Woman to take home the Grammy’s Award for Best Country Album.