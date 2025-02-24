2025 SAG Awards: Celebrities did not grace red carpet

The 2025 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards was a star-studded night!

Timothee Chalamet, Cynthia Erivo, Keke Palmer, Ariana Grande, Colin Farrell were some of the A-list celebrities who were present to celebrate the achievements made by the film industry.

However, some were absent from the event, and they were definitely missed.

Martin Short:

The Only Murders in the Building star was nowhere to be found when the actor was announced to be the winner of Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series. The teleprompter revealed that The Pebble and the Penguin star could not be there to receive the award.

Steve Martin:

It became clear that apparently the Steve Martin was also absent from the event when the cast of Only Murders in the Building took to stage to accept the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Selena Gomez joked, “Marty and Steve aren’t here because, you know, they don’t really care,”

Some days before the SAG awards, it was revealed after his appearance at SNL 50 Anniversary Special that he had contracted COVID-19.

Jonathan Bailey:

Jonathan Bailey’s commitments working in Richard II at the Bridge Theater in London conflicted with the SAG Awards night despite him bagging three nominations.

Jean Smart:

Molly Shannon, who received award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series in place of Senior Moment star, revealed that Jean was busy shooting.

Karla Sofía Gascón:

It was reported by Page Six prior to the event that the Emilia Perez alum would sit out of the SAG awards due to her controversial tweets.

Ryan Reynolds:

The Green Lantern star, after making controversial joke at Blake Lively’s legal dispute with It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni, was not present at the event even though his movie Deadpool & Wolverine was nominated for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture.



