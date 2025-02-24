Drake competes with Taylor Swift, Jay-Z with chart-topping album

Taylor Swift, Drake and Jay-Z tie for No.1 on charts

Drake, Taylor Swift and Jay-Z have entered a fight over the charts, with their successful alums.

The 38-year-old rapper made his way to the Billboard top 200 chart with his collaborative album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, with PARTYNEXTDOOR.

The album marks Drake’s 14th chart topper, which is as many No.1 as Swift and Jay-Z have, who are the only two soloist boasting that many chart-toppers. It earned 46,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. this week, according to Luminate.

In the entire history of Billboard charts, only The Beatles have crossed that mark with 19 No.1s.

This comes after Kendrick Lamar’s GNX, which topped the list last week, after his Super Bowl performance, dropped to No.3 this week.

The God’s plan hitmaker announced his collaboration with PARTYNEXTDOOR on February 3rd after teasing it for month, ahead of its release on February 14th.

$ome $exy $ongs 4 U is the third collaborative project from Drake to climb to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, following his previous collabs Her Loss with 21 Savage, in 2022, and What a Time to Be Alive with Future, in 2015.