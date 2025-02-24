Beyonce’s mom Tina Knowles reveals shocking reaction to Grammy AOTY win

Tina Knowles opens up about daughter Beyonce’s major Grammy win

Beyonce’s mom Tina Knowles had a shocking reaction to her Album of the Year win at Grammy 2025 awards.

The 43-year-old popstar added another milestone to her list of accolades at the 2nd February ceremony, and surprised her mom.

The fashion designer, 71, revealed that she was “screaming” as her daughter won the award, during her appearance at the Jennifer Hudson show on Monday, February 24th.

“I was at her house and I was there to help she and Blue [Ivy] get ready. I was just not expecting it, I was really, really shocked," she said of the moment Beyonce's 35th Grammy win was announced for her album Cowboy Carter.

“I was sitting there with my granddaughter Rumi and my grandson Sir and for a second, we were just sitting there," Knowles continued.

Speaking of the special moment, she said, “I couldn’t believe it because there’s been so many times that I thought that would happen and it didn’t.”

Knowles also commented on her granddaughter Blue Ivy nudging her mom to walk up to the stage, when she was caught off-guard by the announcement.

“It was funny because then they show Blue...and Beyoncé is sitting like this,” Tina said, as she re-enacted Queen Bey’s shocked expression. “And Blue is saying ‘get up’ as she walked on the stage, so they call her the manager.”

“She’s a bossy little Capricorn like her grandma,” she joked.

The businesswoman’s also discussed her memoir, Matriarch, which is set to be released on April 15th.