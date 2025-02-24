Palace rushes to protect Kate Middleton from new controversy

Kate Middleton almost became a centre of a new controversy before Kensington Palace jumped in to protect her from major blunder.

The Princess of Wales has earned a reputation for being a fashionable member of the royal family and often adds meaningful elements in her ensemble to send a message.

The Princess, who underwent a nine-month cancer journey last year, has been easing back into her royal duties and public appearances. However, a statement about the new protocol for her upcoming engagement caused a stir in the public which was later clarified by a Palace official.

A spokesperson previously said that Kate’s outfit details would not be revealed anymore as the she wants the focus to be on her work. The official later clarified that the statement came from them and not the Princess herself.

“There’s a huge feeling amongst not just the royal family but also within all the people that work for them, that Kate can do no wrong, so of course everyone is appalled that she’s even being questioned over this,” a source told InTouch Weekly about the situation.

“She’s being told by everyone to totally ignore the detractors and continue to do what makes her feel comfortable.”

The insider noted that if Kate “wants” to share information about the brands she is wearing then the royal office will “happily” share the details. However, if she chooses not to, they will “absolutely back her”.

The initial comments had upset the public and avid fashion fans who look forward to her choice of fashion.

The update comes as Kate is set to return to public duties after her holiday trip with Prince William and their three children.