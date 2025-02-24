Meghan Markle recreates Princess Diana’s iconic moment in new video

Meghan Markle social media presence continues to grow as the Duchess of Sussex gears to launch her lifestyle brand.

Prince Harry’s wife, who has often showed her admiration for her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, a sweet nod as she recreated an iconic look.

Meghan was seen in high spirits as took a walk in her expansive garden in the Montecito mansion. Shared on her Instagram Stories, the video clip was captioned as “A small break from work to soak in the weekend sunshine”.

In the glimpses shared in the clip, Meghan was seen wearing a purple Northwestern sweater made famously worn by Princess Diana.

Diana was gifted the jumper when she visited Northwestern’s Evanston campus in 1995 to raise money for the University’s Robert H. Lurie Cancer Center. The sweater appeared to be a limited-edition version as it is not currently available on the website.

It is possible that Meghan received it from Harry as one of the mementos passed down by Diana to her sons.

The video comes ahead of the brand launch as the former Suits actress has been a centre of backlash. The new name for her brand, As Ever, and its logo facing a slew of trademark issues.

Despite the negative PR, the Duchess showed that she was unfazed by the ongoing chatter as she shared a new video on her social media page.