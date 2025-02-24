Tate McRae shares how she feels about Britney Spears comparisons

Tate McRae responds to comparison with Britney Spears

Tate McRae shared her thoughts on being compared the Princess of Pop, Britney Spears.

In an interview with The Independent, the Greedy singer, who released her third studio album, So Close to What, on Friday, February 21st, said it is , "flattering and scary" to find she is being likened to young Spears.

"It’s such a crazy statement because no one can compare to Britney Spears," she continued. "It’s like comparing someone to Michael Jackson! That’s the blueprint!"

Previously, the you broke me first hit maker told the People magazine that being likened to the Toxic singer was "obviously an honour".

McRae further said, "I mean, Britney’s the queen. People are going to compare newer artists to things that have happened in the past, so obviously it's very cool to hear comments like that."

She also revealed that the music video for her 2023 single Exes, drew choreography inspiration from Spears and Christina Aguilera.

Earlier this week, McRae shared that her latest album had been leaked online before its official release.

She addressed the incident at an album listening event with Spotify at The Living Room in Los Angeles, saying she felt "devastated" to learn some of her songs had surfaced online ahead of the release.

However, in effort to "grab as much control back as I could in that kind of situation," the musician decided to write "a couple more songs."

Following the release of the album, McRae is set to return to SNL on March 1st.