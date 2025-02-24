Shakira postpones Medellín concert due to safety concerns

Shakira postpones Medellín, Colombia concert

Shakira will sooner or later perform in Medellín, but not now.

The music star's much-anticipated concert in Medellín, Colombia, has been postponed due to stage safety concerns.

The announcement follows last week’s cancellation of her show in Lima, Peru, after the singer was hospitalized for an undisclosed “abdominal issue.”

Event organizers confirmed that the stage setup at Estadio Atanasio Girardot—where she was set to perform on February 24—suffered damage to its roof, prompting concerns over safety.

According to Billboard, the issue stemmed from the local production team’s installation.

Shakira addressed the situation on X, expressing her disappointment over the postponement.

“My Medellín people! It hurts me greatly to not be able to get up on stage and sing for you with the desire that I had,” she wrote in Spanish.

“My sons were excited to visit Medellín, as was I to be reunited with you and share all the surprises that I had prepared for you.”

Reassuring fans that the situation was beyond her control, she added, “I am very sorry for the inconvenience, especially for those who have traveled. It’s out of my hands and those of my production team, but I am sure that we will soon find a new date to celebrate together.

I am always grateful for the unconditional support you give me. I love you all very much and hope to see you all very soon.”

The Medellín concert would have marked Shakira’s second performance in her home country of Colombia, following a show in her hometown of Barranquilla just days prior.

The Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour—named after her 12th studio album, which recently won Best Latin Pop Album at the 2025 Grammys—kicked off on February 11 and is set to travel across Latin America and North America before concluding in San Francisco on June 30.

The tour previously faced a hiccup when Shakira canceled her February 16 performance at Lima’s Estadio Nacional due to her hospitalization.

However, she bounced back quickly, resuming the tour the very next day with a second scheduled show at the same venue.

In her initial announcement about the Lima cancellation, she assured fans that a rescheduled date was in the works, writing, “Thank you all for your understanding. I love you so much,” before signing off with “Shak.”

While Medellín fans will have to wait a little longer to see her live, Shakira has made it clear that she’s eager to return and make it up to them.