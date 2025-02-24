Are Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt secretly closer after viral SAG moment?

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, who were once considered as Hollywood's golden couple, first crossed paths back in 1994 and fell head over heels for each other, but it wasn't until 1998 that they started dating.

The former couple's romance was the talk of the town, with many big media outlets covering their headlines. And in 2000, they tied the knot in a beachside ceremony in Malibu.

But sadly, their marriage ended in 2005, but they both decided to moved on in their lives and found happiness.

It was January 19, 2020, Jennifer Aniston was on top of the world at the SAG Awards, freshly crowned as Outstanding Actress for The Morning Show. But the real buzz began when the spotlight turned to a surprise reunion that had everyone talking.

Backstage, the Friends star bumped into her ex-husband, whom she didn't meet in 15 years, and they shared a warm smile-filled hug.

The last time Jennifer and Brad made headlines together was probably back in 2005, when they divorced after five years of "beautiful" marriage. And not long after, the F1 actor moved on with his Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-star Angelina Jolie.

However, Angelina and Brad became a power couple and started a family with six kids. Furthermore, their relationship unexpectedly ended in 2016, and reports suggest that Brad is now somewhat keeping his children behind.

Since that viral moment, Jennifer and Brad have reconnected publicly a few times and mostly online. Jennifer has made it clear that these days, they’re not just exes, but actually good friends.

"It was absolutely fun. Brad and I are buddies, we're friends," Jennifer Aniston gave her fans a peek behind her relationship with Brad Pitt.