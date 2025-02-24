SNL to Hollywood: Travis Kelce’s jaw-dropping Hollywood debut details

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs’ superstar tight end and Taylor Swift's boyfriend, is now stepping into Hollywood world, leaving fans excited about the recent news.

The 35-year-old star's journey into the world of showbiz began in an unexpected way. However, after making a splash on Saturday Night Live (SNL) back in 2023, where he showed off his comedic chops, Kelce caught the attention of Hollywood bigwigs.

At 35, Kelce is taking on a fresh role as an executive producer for My Dead Friend Zoe.

This movie brings together a star-studded cast, including Oscar winner Morgan Freeman (known for Million Dollar Baby) and Oscar nominee Ed Harris. Joining them are Sonequa Martin-Green and Natalie Morales, adding even more talent to the mix.

Kyle Hausmann-Stokes brought the story to life as writer and director, as its set to hit theaters on February 28.

Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce is no stranger to Hollywood's spotlight, as he's starred in FX’s Grotesquerie and will join Adam Sandler in the upcoming Happy Gilmore 2.